Ayabonga Khaka is our ’golden arm’, says Proteas Women's captain Sune’ Luus

Cape Town - Proteas Women’s captain Sune’ Luus believes seam bowler Ayabonga Khaka is the team’s “golden arm at the moment”. Khaka followed up her recent Player of the Series award against the West Indies with another four-wicket haul to spearhead the Proteas to an 32-run victory over Bangladesh in their ICC Women’s World Cup opener in Dunedin on Saturday.

The lanky medium-pacer has operated in the shadows of new-ball pair Shabnim Ismail and Marizanne Kapp for many years, but is now finally reaping the rewards for years of hard work. Her figures of 4/32 also enabled her to join the “100-club” in ODI cricket. “We are proud of Ayabonga Khaka,” Luus said after the match. “She is our golden arm at the moment. Ismail, Kapp and Khaka complement each other very well.”

The skipper was grateful to her bowling unit for rescuing the Proteas after the batters only managed 207 all out in 49.4 overs. None of the top order besides Laura Wolvaardt (41) could get going, with the bowlers having to do the job with the willow too. Kapp (42) and Chloe Tryon (39) shared a 71-run partnership off just 68 balls for the sixth wicket that helped the Proteas get up to a total that was ultimately defendable. “We never really got a start with the bat. The way Kapp and Tryon batted to get us over 200 was brilliant,” Luus said. “We are going to have to get bigger scores in the next games. There were some nervous moments (with 207 on the board) but we have some exceptional bowlers. "

🚨 RESULT | #MomentumProteas WIN BY 32 RUNS



Ayabonga Khaka led the bowling attack as the #MomentumProteas opened their #CWC22 campaign with a victory after dismissing Bangladesh for 175 🇿🇦 💚 #BePartOfTheForce #AlwaysRising pic.twitter.com/ABFg5XrWJt — Cricket South Africa (@OfficialCSA) March 5, 2022 Meanwhile, Khaka is taking it all in her stride and is just happy that she can contribute to the Proteas’ success. “I take it day by day and don't stress on the past,” Khaka said. “We couldn't wait to go in the middle and do the job for the team and we did it. I stuck to my lines and lengths and it worked. Just follow your heart and you'll do well. Bangladesh played well, bowled well as a unit to put us under pressure." The Proteas’ next match is against Pakistan on Friday in Mount Maunganui.

