Bangladesh stem Proteas run flow with two wickets in second session

Cape Town — The second Test at St George's Park has followed an almost identical path to the first match last week in Durban.
After the Proteas batters once again dominated the first session of the opening day, the Bangladesh bowlers found their rhythm in the second session to peg back the home team to 199/3 at tea.
Proteas captain Dean Elgar had looked set for a three-figure score having played beautifully until he edged left-arm spinner Taijul Islam behind for a well-played 70.
It was just reward for Taijul who had turned off the leaking tap of the morning session with an economical spell after lunch.
The heavens opened in Gqeberha for a brief period which caused a break in play which further stemmed the momentum of the Proteas' innings.
Keegan Petersen was intent though not to let the Bangladeshi bowlers settle as he moved to his fourth Test half-century.
However, after reaching the milestone, he too was bogged down as the visitors maintained greater discipline.
The Bangladeshis were soon celebrating a bonus wicket when Petersen went skipping down the wicket to Taijul (2/49) and missed an attepted flick for the ball to hit his pads.
Umpire Allahudien Paleker turned down the inital appeal - arguably due to Petersen being quite a distance out of his crease - but upon the review he was forced to change his decision after the television replays indicated three reds.
Petersen was left flabbergasted with the decision but ultimately had to begrudgingly make his way back to the pavilion for 64.
Temba Bavuma and Ryan Rickleton will resume South Africa's innings on 33 and seven respectively.
IOL Sport