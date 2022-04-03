Bangladesh strike back as Proteas lose wickets before tea

Johannesburg — Bangladesh stormed back into the first Test on Sunday, thanks to excellent catching and inspired bowling. With South Africa seemingly in control at lunch, and aiming to dictate the rest of the match, Bangladesh suddenly produced an inspired session to pick up four wickets for just 52 runs to leave the Proteas on 157/5 at tea, with the home team leading by 226 runs.

South Africa had dominated the first session thanks to Dean Elgar’s 21st Test half-century but he added just two to his lunchtime score before he was trapped lbw by Taskin Ahmed for 64. It was a courageous performance from Taskin who is battling with an injury to his right shoulder and spent some time off the field getting it treated. Catches don't get much better than this 👏



Brilliant work in the slips from Yasir Ali to send Temba Bavuma back to the changeroom for 4.



📺 Stream #SAvBAN live: https://t.co/0BMWdeEYT3 pic.twitter.com/px6yvUwaCf — SuperSport 🏆 (@SuperSportTV) April 3, 2022 That was the start of a mini collapse for the hosts, who lost three wickets for 10 runs in six overs. Keegan Petersen, who played some lovely cover drives then pushed a ball from off-spinner Mehidy Hasan to Mahmudul Hasan Joy after scoring 36. Joy, Bangladesh’s batting hero on Saturday, showed excellent reflexes, to go with his good hands to hold onto a good catch at short leg. In the next over there was an even better catch when Yasir Ali, dived down to his left and with one hand poached an outstanding grab to get rid of Temba Bavuma off Ebadot Hossain for four. Yasir had dropped Elgar in the first session a much simpler chance which may yet prove costly for the tourists, but he provided one of the highlights of the match while further boosting the energy for his determined teammates.

South Africa would have been looking to score quickly, with concerns about how much play could be lost in the final session today because of light and even on Monday, but they were tied down by some disciplined Bangladeshi bowling. That pressure would also have have weighed on the minds of the youthful Proteas middle order batters, and Kyle Verrynne attempting a reverse sweep, was somewhat unlucky that the ball looped off his boot, giving Shadman Islam a catch at silly point. The fielder however deserves credit for adjusting while in the air to take a one handed catch diving to his left. Wiaan Mulder, who was dismissed off the first ball in the first innings was extremely lucky not to be dismissed off the first or second ball he faced in the second innings. Wicket-keeper Litton Das missed an outside edge off the first ball Mulder faced and then Khaled Ahmed, got his feet mixed up after Mulder got a leading edge that looped back towards the bowler who couldn’t adjust properly and missed the catch. Mulder was not out on 6 at tea, while debutant Ryan Rickelton was on 18.

