Bangladesh will hope to repeat New Zealand heroics against Proteas in SA

Johannesburg - Durban and Gqeberha will host the Proteas two match Test series against Bangladesh in March. Cricket SA announced the venues for that crucial series on Wednesday morning, with the three match ODI series forming part of the ICC World Super League competition, and the two Tests part of the Test Championship event.

The Super League determines the seven automatic qualifiers for next year's 50-over World Cup, which will be hosted in India. Bangladesh is currently second on the log behind England in Super League table, while South Africa, is struggling to make up ground in 10th. The three ODIs will be split between SuperSport Park and the Wanderers.

The first Test will be played at Kingsmead from March 31, while St Georges Park will host the second match from April 8. In 2018, Sri Lanka became the first country from the sub-continent to win a series in South Africa when the triumphed in two Tests host in Durban and Gqeberha.

Bangladesh will feel confident about their chances of doing something similar especially off the back of the drawn series against World Test champions, New Zealand, Down Under, last month. Tour Schedule:

ODI Series March 18, 13:00: First ODI - SuperSport Park, Centurion March 20,10:00: Imperial Wanderers, Johannesburg

March 23,13:00 (D/N): SuperSport Park, Centurion Test Series 31 March 31 to 04 April: First Test - Kingsmead, Durban