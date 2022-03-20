Bangladesh win toss and bat, Proteas make three changes

Johannesburg - South Africa made three changes to the starting line-up for the second Betway One-Day International against Bangladesh at the Wanderers on Sunday. The Proteas will be in the field first after Bangladesh won the toss and chose to bat on a sunny morning in Jozi.

Story continues below Advertisment

South Africa lost that first ODI by 38- runs, producing a flat performance across the board. The three changes see, Quinton de Kock return to the starting team after he missed the opener with illness. Aiden Markram and Andile Phehlukwayo paid for their poor form as both were axed with Kyle Verreynne retaining his spot and likely to bat in a more familiar position in the middle order after opening the batting in Centurion, Wayne Parnell occupies the seam bowling all-rounder position. Tabraiz Shamsi, who missed the first match, takes the place of Marco Jansen. ALSO READ: Proteas simply need to be better against Bangladesh in second ODI

Bangladesh retained the same starting team as the one that won at SuperSport Park. The Proteas will be dressed in pink for Sunday's match to raise awareness in the fight against breast cancer. South Africa - Janneman Malan, Quinton de Kock, Temba Bavuma (capt), Kyle Verreynne, Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Wayne Parnell, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi

Story continues below Advertisment