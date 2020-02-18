Batsman Temba Bavuma sustained an injury while he was fielding in the third T20 international against England. Photo: Ryan Wilkisky/BackpagePix

JOHANNESBURG – South Africa opening batsman, Temba Bavuma has been ruled out of this Friday’sT20 international series opener against Australia after suffering a hamstring strain. The injury took place while he was fielding in the third T20 international against England on Sunday.

The recommended recovery time for the injury is seven to 10 days. He will remain with the team and receive treatment from the medical staff in the hopes of returning to play in time for this Sunday’s fixture in Port Elizabeth.

No replacement will be called into the squad.