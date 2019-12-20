South Africa's Temba Bavuma is bowled by India's Mohammed Shami during the fifth day of the first cricket test match against India in Visakhapatnam, India in October 2019. Photo: AP Photo/Mahesh Kumar A.

JOHANNESBURG – Standard Bank Proteas batsman, Temba Bavuma will miss out on the first Test match against England after sustaining a Grade 1 hip flexor muscle strain which was revealed by scans on Thursday. He will remain in the Proteas camp and begin his rehabilitation program with the team’s medical staff with the goal of returning to play within seven to 10 days.

The first Test match is scheduled to take place at SuperSport Park in Centurion from 26 to 30 December 2019. A decision on a possible replacement will be made at the conclusion of the South Africa A and CSA Franchise Four-Day matches that are taking place this weekend.

Cricket South Africa Chief Medical Officer, Dr Shuaib Manjra said;

“Temba Bavuma presented with clinical features of a left hip flexor strain. A scan done yesterday confirmed a Grade 1 strain of one of the hip flexor muscles. Temba will commence his rehabilitation program with a goal of returning to play in 7 to 10 days’ time.”