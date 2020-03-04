Bavuma withdrawn for the remainder of Australia series
Temba Bavuma has been withdrawn for the remainder of ODI series against Australia.
This is precautionary as he continues his rehab and conditioning after sustaining a hamstring strain.
He will continue to stay with the squad while team medical staff assist in getting him ready for the upcoming tour to India when South Africa depart on 8 March.
Rassie van der Dussen has been brought into the squad as cover and arrived in Bloemfontein this morning ahead of the second match against the Aussies.
Proteas team:
Quinton de Kock (captain, wicketkeeper, Momentum Multiply Titans), David Miller (Hollywoodbets Dolphins), Andile Phehlukwayo (Hollywoodbets Dolphins), Tabraiz Shamsi (Momentum Multiply Titans), Lungi Ngidi (Momentum Multiply Titans), Beuran Hendricks (Imperial Lions), Heinrich Klaasen (Momentum Multiply Titans), Janneman Malan (World Sports Betting Cape Cobras), Jon-Jon Smuts (Warriors), Anrich Nortje (Warriors), Lutho Sipamla (Warriors), Keshav Maharaj (Hollywoodbets Dolphins), Kyle Verreynne (World Sports Betting Cape Cobras), Rassie van der Dussen (Imperial Lions).
Momentum One-Day International itinerary
Wed 04 DN 2nd. ODI Manguang Oval, Bloemfontein
Sat 07 Day 3rd. ODI Senwes Park, Potchefstroom