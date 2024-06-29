‘Believe in each other!’ This is what the Proteas need to do to beat India in T20 World Cup final

The Proteas have finally made it to a world cup final. We are relieved, excited, anxious and expectant. The Proteas and India remain undefeated in the 2024 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, which is being held in the US and the West Indies.

Our boys in green, led by captain Aiden Markram, who was also the captain when South Africa won a world cup with the Under 19 Proteas exactly 10 years ago, will be hoping to do it again for the senior men’s national team. Aiden Markram of South Africa hands the ball to team mate Kagiso Rabada during the ICC Men's T20 Cricket World Cup West Indies & USA 2024 match between Sri Lanka and South Africa at Nassau County International Cricket Stadium on June 03, 2024 in New York, New York. Picture: Robert Cianflone/Getty Images / AFP In that 2014 tournament, one Kagiso Rabada was one of the stars of the tournament. Dejavu anyone? Rabada clinched 14 wickets at that tournament, helping SA win. He is currently on 12 wickets, with teammate Anrich Nortje on 13 and Tabraiz Shamsi on 11.

But it won’t be an easy task. India, like South Africa, have a 100% win record at this tournament. IOL Sports writers have their say about what the Proteas need to do, to bring the cup home. Play without fear – Lunga Biyela The Proteas men’s team have never gone this far in a world cup, so they have to approach the challenge with the mindset that they have nothing to lose.

After so many years of hurt, getting this far is a huge achievement in itself, so they have to approach it with no fear. Win or lose, just being there will give the team confidence to do it again in the coming tournaments. The 2027 Men’s Cricket World Cup will be played in South Africa, Namibia and Zimbabwe, so this could be a huge first step that could give the team a lot of belief in three years. So, they need to play with the handbrake down. South Africa's Kagiso Rabada (L) celebrates after the dismissal of Afghanistan's Ibrahim Zadran during the ICC men's Twenty20 World Cup 2024 semi-final cricket match between South Africa and Afghanistan at Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba, Trinidad and Tobago, on June 26, 2024. Picture: Chandan Khanna / AFP Be at their best – Michael Sherman The Proteas will have to be at their best to give favourites India a run for their money in the T20 World Cup final on Saturday.

Team selection will be key, and after Ottniel Baartman had a horror over against England in the Super Eights, it’s difficult to see his confidence levels high enough to play in a World Cup final. That means South Africa again will probably go with two spinners in Keshav Maharaj and Tabraiz Shamsi. Depending on the pitch in Bridgetown, the Proteas will have to adjust quickly and skipper Aiden Markram must be ready to bowl himself as a surprise element if conditions allow in the power play.

South Africa's Tabraiz Shamsi celebrates with teammates after the dismissal of West Indies' Sherfane Rutherford during the ICC men's Twenty20 World Cup 2024 Super Eight cricket match between West Indies and South Africa at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in North Sound, Antigua and Barbuda on June 23, 2024. Picture: ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP On the batting front, Quinton de Kock may be required to take a bit more time before he lets loose, while Markram must be ready to drop down the order if his openers bat together more than eight overs. Ultimately though, it will come down to how the Proteas execute under pressure. History awaits. “Believe ...” – John Goliath Ted Lasso is more than just a series about a quirky American coaching football in the Premier League. It puts a spotlight on life’s challenges and the obstacles we face every day.

In one of the episodes Jason Sudeikis’ character - Ted Lasso - speaks to his team about real belief after a defeat and their “Believe” poster was torn and falls off the wall. The players suggested it’s a bad omen. But this is what Lasso had to say about real belief: “Belief doesn’t just happen when you put something on a wall. Belief comes from [the inside]. The only problem is we have so much junk flowing through us, sometimes we get in our own way - crap like envy or fear, shame. “I don’t want to mess around with that any more. I want to mess round with the belief that I matter, regardless of what I do or don’t achieve.

“What about the belief of hope. Believing that things can get better, that I can get better. That we will get better. “Believe in yourself and believe in each other, that is fundamental to being alive. If each of you can truly do that, then nobody can rip that apart.” These words perfectly encapsulates the Proteas ICC World Cup failings, sometimes getting in their own way instead of believing in each other and their abilities to get the job done. However, this tournament has been different as their fight and courage has shown that they are up for the fight.

This team is good enough to beat the mighty India in the 2024 T20 World Cup final. All they need to do is believe! South Africa's Marco Jansen celebrates winning the match after hitting a six during the ICC men's Twenty20 World Cup 2024 Super Eight cricket match between West Indies and South Africa at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in North Sound, Antigua and Barbuda on June 23, 2024. Picture: ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP Stay focused, stay calm and bring it home - Sihle Mlambo “It's coming home, it's coming home”. So the English like to sing before the inevitable disappointment at a major tournament. After more than 30 years of nearly moments and c-word fiascos we won't mention, the Proteas have a chance to bring a world cup home for the first time.

Sure, it's the T20 World Cup and not the 50 over format, but they all account, and boy do we need it. India made light work of England in the semis, just as we did of Afghanistan, but India have world cup winning pedigree, we don't. Our boys will have a tough task tomorrow, but they can do it. We have beaten India before and we can and we will beat India on Saturday. Crossing fingers, wink wink. So as our chief batters Quinton De Kock, Aiden Markram, Reeza Hendricks, Tristan Stubbs, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller and co grab their willows, may they middle every stroke and select the shots wisely. We want focused and determined aggression.

South Africa's Quinton de Kock hits a shot during the ICC men's Twenty20 World Cup 2024 Super Eight cricket match between England and South Africa at Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium in Gros Islet, Saint Lucia, on June 21, 2024. Picture: Chandan Khanna / AFP We want to see optimum concentration, dedication, sheer will and determination. If we lose, and we won't, we must go down fighting. So, to our bowlers Rabada, Maharaj, Shamsi, Nortje and co, strap up those boots, hit the ground hard and let's topple them with good bowling - line, length and good variation. Let's out-play, out-run, out-bat and out-bowl the Indians. Do it for all 62 million South Africans. We need this, bring it home!