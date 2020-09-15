Ben Dladla wants names of those implicated in CSA forensic report

JOHANNESBURG - Some representatives of Cricket South Africa’s (CSA) Members’ Council remain unhappy that the body was not granted full access to the entire forensic audit report presented to the council at a two-day “workshop” at the weekend. KwaZulu-Natal Cricket Union president Ben Dladla said the Members’ Council was told they couldn’t see the whole report, nor were the names of people who could face or are under investigation disclosed because of concerns about future litigation. CSA said at the weekend that the Members’ Council - the highest decision-making body in the organisation, which comprises the provincial presidents - were shown a summary of the forensic report. The council commissioned the forensic investigation in February to look into maladministration and the misconduct of CSA chief executive Thabang Moroe. On the basis of findings contained in the report, Moroe was fired by CSA two weeks ago with the organisation citing “serious acts of misconduct” as its reasons for doing so. Dladla said that the Members’ Council were guided through the summary by representatives of Bowman Gilfillan, but no names were disclosed.

“They actually tried to avoid mentioning names of people, they said mentioning the names of people being investigated further, some might end up litigating against the organisation ... so they would talk about the topic, but try by all means to avoid mentioning any names,” said Dladla, who was in the running to be CSA president until the AGM was postponed.

Dladla said it was “definitely” concerning that the names of people being investigated were not revealed to the Members’ Council.

“We have given the people who are dealing with it a week or two to do all that needs to be done so whatever hasn’t been given out can be given out, so that everybody knows.

“We are not happy with the fact that some parts of the report are still not available.

“So for the public and even for some of us, it creates the perception that it protects some, and maybe it’s not protecting some others,” he added.

Moroe was initially suspended while the forensic investigation took place and Dladla explained he and some members asked why the same precedent wasn’t being used for those fingered in the report.

“We did push that (the fact that Moroe was suspended) ... we said all people should be treated exactly the same if they are mentioned. So there shouldn’t be those that are like, it seems they are being protected or those where a path is followed where it says, ‘let’s deal with this one’.

“It’s difficult for me to say they are still there (working for CSA), but one has one’s suspicions. Unfortunately, if you are not given the information, you can’t put your finger on it and be brave and say, ‘this is what happened’.”

The full report is understood to be 468 pages long and has caused plenty of controversy because in order to view it, representatives have to sign a non-disclosure agreement.

That includes the SA Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee (Sascoc), who last week said it would establish a task team to investigate CSA, and while that was taking place the Board of Directors and senior management had to “step aside”. Sascoc said it would not sign an NDA and has demanded full access to the report.

The Members’ Council met with Sascoc for the first time last night.

According to a CSA press release, “the meeting presented a step forward towards a collaborative approach in the interest of good governance and executive operations.”

“Key points were identified and deliberated by the attendees, which included CSA’s Members’ Council and the Board of Directors of SASCOC, with the ultimate end goal of achieving a unified focus on the game of cricket.

“It was agreed that further details of the key points will be discussed during a joint press conference on Thursday.”

