Beresford Williams takes temporary charge of embattled Cricket South Africa

CAPE TOWN - Beresford Williams will fill the role of acting President until Cricket South Africa’s Annual General Meeting September 5 following the resignation of Chris Nenzani.

Nenzani quit with just three weeks of his tenure left following a tumultuous seven-year period at the helm of the the organisation.

Williams, former Western Province president, has served as Nenzani’s vice-president over the last few years.

CSA also confirmed on Tuesday the resignation of acting chief executive Jacques Faul. Faul’s contract was due to expire on September 15.

It is understood that Faul is deeply frustrated with the way in which the organisation has been managed.