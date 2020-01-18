PORT ELIZABETH – Spinner Dom Bess took three more South African wickets, and grabbed his first test five wicket haul, to increase England’s stranglehold at the start of the third day of the third test at St George’s Park.
Bess removed from opener Dean Elgar and beleaguered captain Faf du Plessis in identical fashion to leave South Africa teetering at 113 runs for five wickets at lunch, still 386 behind England’s mammoth first innings total of 499 for nine declared.
He had snagged two overnight as South Africa lost wickets at the start of their innings in the gloom at the close of the second day, and picked up where he left off on Saturday.
Dean Elgar was dismissed first, edging the ball off his pad to Ollie Pope at silly point, for 35 runs followed by Du Plessis, whose tenure as skipper of the South African side is now seriously in question.
He continued his poor form after belting two boundaries, also perishing to Bess in the same fashion as Elgar, making only eight runs.