PORT ELIZABETH – England spinner Dom Bess claimed his first five-wicket Test haul on Saturday before persistent drizzle threatened to loosen England's stranglehold on South Africa on the third day of the third Test on Saturday.
The rain reduced play in the morning session at St George’s Park to one hour and 45 minutes, and the match had yet to resume by midafternoon.
Bess rampaged through the home side's top order, leaving South Africa on 113 runs for five wickets, still 386 behind England’s mammoth first-innings total of 499 for nine declared.
The 22-year-old had snagged two overnight as South Africa lost wickets at the start of their innings in the gloom at the close of the second day, and he picked up where he left off on Saturday.
Dean Elgar was dismissed first, edging the ball off his pad to Ollie Pope at silly point, for 35 runs followed by captain Francois du Plessis, whose tenure as skipper of the South African side is now seriously in question.