‘Best is yet to come’: Explosive Proteas batsman David Miller dismisses retirement rumours

Proteas batter David Miller has swiftly moved to dismiss rumours that he has retired from T20 international cricket following South Africa's heartbreaking defeat to India in the T20 World Cup final. South Africa narrowly lost by seven runs against India in the final, and following the loss, speculation became rife on social media that the 35-year-old has retired from the format.

However, the explosive batsman took to Instagram stories on Tuesday and stated he has not retired from the T20 format and that the best was still to come. “Contrary to some reports, I have not retired from the T20 international cricket, I will continue to be available to play for the Proteas. The best is yet to come,” said Miller. Miller was an important figure for the Proteas in the recently completed World Cup, having helped the Proteas make history by reaching the final for the first time.

The big-hitting batsman scored 169 runs at an average of 28.16 at the 2024 World Cup. As the Proteas looks to usher into a new era after the World Cup, speculation is also rife that another experienced batter Quinton de Kock could be looking to retire from the T20 International game. De Kock has already retired from international test cricket and has also called it quits in the ODI format of the game.