Betway 'thrilled' to be Cricket South Africa's headline partner

CAPE TOWN - Cricket South Africa (CSA) and Betway have concluded a three-year deal, which will see the online sports betting company become the headline event partner of both the One-Day International and Test formats for Proteas Men's team, as well as the official sponsor of the T20 Proteas Men’s team and official sponsor to the Proteas Women.

“We are extremely proud to welcome Betway as headline partner to Cricket South Africa as we progress our already successful relationship to a new level,” CSA’s chief commercial officer Kugandrie Govender said in a statement.

“This partnership will enable us to connect with our fans on a broader scale, and signing on this global giant is the equivalent of hitting a six to win the match. It is pleasing to have a mutually beneficial relationship with an organisation of integrity that will contribute towards the game of cricket in this country while we deliver on their objectives. We are thrilled that in these challenging times, Betway reciprocates the belief in us that we have in them.”

Anthony Werkman, Betway CEO, said: “We are thrilled to have partnered with Cricket South Africa. We already have a wide-ranging sporting portfolio and this showcases our commitment to cricket. The South African team are due back in action at the end of the year and we’re excited to see how the team perform across all codes of the game.”



