Big blow for Proteas as Rassie van der Dussen injury necessitates another change
CAPE TOWN - The Proteas' have suffered a major blow ahead of the series decider against Pakistan at the SuperSport Park in Centurion on Wednesday.
In-form batsman Rassie van der Dussen has been forced to withdraw due to suffering a Grade 1 left quadricep muscle strain at training.
Van der Dussen is the leading run-scorer for the Proteas in the series thus far, having struck his maiden ODI century (123*) in the first ODI at Centurion before following it up with a 37-ball 60 in the next match at the Wanderers.
The 32-year-old's absence is massive considering the Proteas have already had five first-choice players depart for the Indian Premier League on Monday. The seam entire bowling unit of Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje and Lungi Ngidi are in India, while the batting department has also lost Quinton de Kock and David Miller.
Both De Kock and Miller had struck form at the Wanderers and the Proteas would have been dependent on Van der Dussen to play an even bigger role at Centurion.
However, he will now not be available leaving another hole in the batting unit to fill.
It is expected that Janneman Malan will replace De Kock at the top of the order and Kyle Verreynne coming in for Miller. Van der Dussen is replaced in the team by Warriors all-rounder Jon-Jon Smuts.
Proteas team for 3rd ODI:
Aiden Markram, Janneman Malan, Temba Bavuma (captain), Jon-Jon Smuts, Heinrich Klaasen, Kyle Verreynne, Andile Phehlukwayo, Keshav Maharaj, Beuran Hendricks, Lutho Sipamla, Daryn Dupavillon.