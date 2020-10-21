Big Vic named new Proteas convenor of selectors

CAPE TOWN - Former Proteas fast bowler Victor Mpitsang is “itching to get started” in his new role as national convenor of selectors. Mpitsang, 40, who played two ODI’s and enjoyed a lengthy first-class career playing mostly for Free State, Eagles and Knights, replaces Linda Zondi. “It’s an honour to be called up for this role,” Mpitsang said. “For the last eight years since my retirement, I have consciously looked to learn as much as I can about this game and I have put in many hours gaining that knowledge and experience. “When you retire from playing you always hope you can stay in and around the game somehow and make a positive contribution in some way no matter how small. I have been incredibly fortunate to have received the opportunities that I have in the past and to have learned how things work from admin to playing and coaching. “I’m really looking forward to this next chapter and all that it brings. The Proteas teams are a vital part of the cricket eco-system and there are areas that need our immediate attention, which I’m itching to get started on,” Mpitsang concluded.

The lanky former paceman, who remains the youngest Proteas ODI debutant at the age of 18 years and 314 days, has remained in the public eye for the last decade due to his commentary and pundit duties with pay channel SuperSport. Equally, he has been involved in cricket’s pipeline structures in various roles ranging from bowling consultant for the Proteas women’s team to eventual SA U19 convenor of selectors.

“The role for the national convenor of selectors is an incredibly important one, which is why the process of appointing the eventual candidate has taken so long. We needed to be certain that we have left the role in the safest hands possible and Victor’s credentials speak for themselves,” Proteas director of cricket Graeme Smith said.

“He has made it his business to know the ins and outs of cricket after his playing days, from KFC Mini-Cricket, all the way to the senior Proteas men’s and women’s teams. His experience as a coach in our various development programmes means that he has the kind of knowledge and context that was crucial in our chosen candidate.

“I’m looking forward to seeing what he brings to the role and the stamp that he will put on our national teams and I know he is excited to get down to business as soon as he possibly can.”

Mpitsang’s first duty will be to select the Proteas ODI and T20 teams for next month’s series against world champions England, which will be held in Cape Town and Paarl in a bio-secure environment.

Furthermore, high on his agenda list will be to consult with coach Mark Boucher and Smith over who will succeed Faf du Plessis as the Proteas next Test captain.

@ZaahierAdams