South Africa's Faf du Plessis before the match at Edgbaston. Photo: Reuters/Andrew Boyers

BIRMINGHAM – South Africa and New Zealand will resume their sporting rivalry at Edgbaston in this crucial World Cup clash today. For South Africa it’s a must-win, while the Black Caps are sitting pretty with seven points after four matches. Kiwi captain Kane Williamson has opted to maintain the pressure on the Proteas by inserting Faf du Plessis’ team under gloomy Birmingham skies. The match has been reduced to 49 overs after a 90-minute delay.

“A little bit of weather around, but looks like a fair surface, which is usually the case here,” Williamson said at the toss.

Du Plessis, meanwhile, was also keen to have a bowl but will now hope his batsmen can do the job.

“A bit of blue sky about, so hopefully the ball will come on to the bat,” he said.

Pitch covers are removed and players warm up ahead of the match at Edgbaston today. Photo: Reuters/Andrew Boyers

New Zealand are unchanged with South African-born Colin Munro set to the open the batting again when the Kiwis start their run-chase later.

South Africa, meanwhile, have recalled fit-again fast bowler Lungi Ngidi for Beuran Hendricks in their only change to the team that defeated Afghanistan in Cardiff.

The teams for Edgbaston are:

South Africa:

Hashim Amla, Quinton de Kock (wk), Aiden Markram, Faf du Plessis (capt), Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Chris Morris, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Imran Tahir.

New Zealand:

Martin Guptill, Colin Munro, Kane Williamson (capt), Ross Taylor, Tom Latham (wk), James Neesham, Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult.





