Boost for Proteas as spin trump card Tabraiz Shamsi ready for T20 World Cup opener

Abu Dhabi - The Proteas have received a major boost ahead of their ICC T20 World Cup opener with star spin bowler Tabraiz Shamsi coming through his fitness test. Shamsi was doubtful for the opening game against Australia in Abu Dhabi after pulling up a with a groin strain in the final warm-up game against Pakistan during the week.

The World's No 1 T20 bowler was pulled out the game and underwent rehabilitation with team physio Craig Govender all week before having a fitness test on Friday in the final training session. "Shamsi is good to go. He passed his fitness test," Proteas captain Temba Bavuma told reporters at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium.

Bavuma, whose hand is still strapped, also said that was feeling good after coming through the two warm-up matches unscathed this week. The captain had missed the previous T20I series against Sri Lanka with a broken thumb.