PRETORIA – Proteas head coach Mark Boucher felt his batsmen achieved an above par total but were let down by the bowlers’ inability to execute game plans – particularly bowling yorkers – throughout England’s successful run-chase here on Sunday.
England reached the target of 223 off the first ball of the final over in another enthralling encounter to end one of the most thrilling T20 series’ ever played. The first two matches both went down to the last ball and this one should have as well had South Africa bowled better.
“The wicket was really good and the ball does tend to fly here, but 223 was a good score – above par I thought,” said Boucher. “It just went wrong for us in the bowling. We just bowled too many ‘soft’ deliveries and they capitalised.”
A match aggregate of 448 runs, indicates just how dominant bat was over ball with a total of 65 boundaries struck over 39.1 overs.
“They’ve got a lot of aggressive players, and when there’s a high score like that they have no option but to come out and play. We just missed our areas too often with the ball.”