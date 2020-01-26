JOHANNESBURG – Nothing about South Africa’s batting in the last two years suggests they can chase down 466, but with this series against England on the line, they have to hope for a miracle.
Head coach Mark Boucher, ever the pragmatist, recognises that the Proteas’ batsmen have offered little reason for optimism – but he and they must hope. “The confidence has been a bit low,” said Boucher. “We have to try and keep talking positive, get the guys’ confidence levels up and that is exactly what we’ve been trying to do. It’s been tough on the players, but this is what Test cricket is all about – going through tough times, and stepping up when required. The guys are trying, it’s been a tough and dark period for us in the last couple of weeks.”
It’s been more than the last couple of weeks – that tough and dark period goes back a year and includes the Tests against Sri Lanka, the World Cup and the tour to India. Expecting Boucher and his coaching staff to turn things around in just five weeks is unrealistic and perhaps that win in the first Test wasn’t helpful.
It masked the very deep problems that exist with the national team and which has required Boucher to – as he put it on Sunday night – set up “different processes in the near future to try and upskill the guys.”
“It’s tough times. Our attitude in the dressing room is that it will take a lot of hard work but that is what we are prepared to do,” he added.