Bowlers must again come to the rescue as Proteas’ batting calamity continues

Second Test, Day 1, MCG South Africa: 189 all out (Jansen 59, Verreynne 52, Green 5/27, Starc 2/39)

Story continues below Advertisement

Australia: 45/1 (Warner 32*, Rabada 1/24) Johannesburg - The Proteas’s capacity for self-destruction should never be underestimated. With the second Test on Boxing Day at the famed Melbourne Cricket Ground celebrating the legend of Shane Warne, it was the perfect setting to atone for last week’s embarrassment in Brisbane, but the batters once again tried their utmost to mess up the bowlers’ lives.

It is among the wonders of the modern game that South Africa currently possess a bowling attack that ranks among the very best of any generation.

Story continues below Advertisement

But unfortunately they have been paired with a batting unit which could easily be among the worst the country has ever put out in whites. A change of personnel with Theunis de Bruyn, having last played a Test three years ago in Ranchi, included in the line-up for Rassie van der Dussen made no difference to the script. In fact, De Bruyn simply added his name to the list of calamitous dismissals with an injudicious piece of shot selection. South Africa’s chronic batting issues lie in the fact that they lose wickets in clusters. And on Monday it was no different.

Story continues below Advertisement

Twice in their innings they shed, nay donated, wickets in clutches, four of the middle-order for 11 runs and then their last five for 10 runs in 23 balls. The fact that seam bowler Marco Jansen (59) and wicket-keeper Kyle Verreynne (52) displayed the necessary application to both reach half-centuries showedthere were no demons to contend with from the surface. Matters had been progressing smoothly enough early in the piece, despite the fall of Sarel Erwee (18) to local Victorian hero Scott Boland.

The King will never be forgotten 👑#AUSvSA pic.twitter.com/tynDnEefZR — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) December 26, 2022 Captain Dean Elgar (26) had managed to numb the early new-ball onslaught from Mitchell Starc and moved to 56 runs for only the loss of Erwee.

But that’s when De Bruyn (12) suffered a meltdown that precipitated the collapse. The right-hander attempted a pull shot to a Cameron Green delivery that was neither the correct line or length for the attempted shot and succumbed meekly to a catch behind. And from here on South Africa slipped into the quagmire. Elgar, arguably the cornerstone of the batting unit with the responsibility of holding it all together for his team, almost capitulated under this pressure when the skipper attempted a suicidal quick single and was found wanting of his ground courtesy of a brilliant piece of fielding from Marnus Labuschagne.

In the next over, Temba Bavuma, was outsmarted by Starc’s swing with the ball moving across him and finding the outside edge. A lunch time that South Africa had been looking forward to 10 minutes previously was suddenly transformed by the grinch who stole the turkey as they slumped to 58/4.

The King will never be forgotten 👑#AUSvSA pic.twitter.com/tynDnEefZR — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) December 26, 2022 Khaya Zondo had made a confidence-boosting 36 not out in the second innings at the Gabba, but offered no such gumption here in Melbourne after Labuschagne pouched a brilliant catch off Starc to send him on his way. South Africa finally found individuals who were willing to take the fight to Australia in Verreynne and Jansen, conjuring up memories of JP Duminy and Dale Steyn here 14 years ago.

It never quite reached those glorious heights but their 112-run partnership at least gave the innings some semblance of respectability before the innings capitulated once more as Green cleaned up the tail to finish with 5/27. The Australian batters had to survive just under an hour before the close, which proved a bridge too far for Usman Khawaja who edged behind off Kagiso Rabada for one. David Warner, who is celebrating playing his 100th Test, was still at the crease unbeaten on 32 and will be partnered by Labuschagne on the second morning.