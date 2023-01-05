Cape Town - Twin centuries from Usman Khawaja and Steve Smith have put Australia in a virtually unassailable position at stumps on another truncated second day of the third Test against South Africa at the SCG. Khawaja was unbeaten on a career-best 195 when the players were called off more Sydney showers, while Smith was sitting with his feet up in the dressing room after his 104. Australia were 475/4 at stumps on Day 2.

It was Smith’s 30 Test century which helped him surpass the legendary Sir Donald Bradman. Khawaja and Smith put together a 209-run partnership for the third wicket that kept South Africa wicketless for most of the day. It was not until shortly before the tea interval that Smith spooned a return catch to Keshav Maharaj for the left-arm spinner’s first scalp of the series. Swept powerfully! #AUSvSA pic.twitter.com/frEY01d5uq — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) January 5, 2023 Khawaja may play his state cricket for Queensland, but he is true-blue Sydneysider from Campbelltown and just loves batting at the SCG in front of his family and friends. The stylish left-hander averages 130.83, which includes four centuries in seven matches, at the famous old ground.

He was in complete control - bar a forceful cut that burst through Anrich Nortje’s hands at point - and completely dominated the South African attack both the off and leg side. Khawaja often leant back and caressed through the ball square of the wicket, and when the South African bowling until dug it in short, he would swivel back to pick boundaries through the pull shot. This was exactly how he went to his century, and celebrated in style with a David Warner-esque leap into the air before a unique little dance.

The carnage was not over after Smith’s dismissal for the South Africans though. Travis Head walked to the crease with major intent and raised the tempo even further with his third half century of the series. We are watching a modern-day legend!



Century No.30 for Steve Smith! #PlayOfTheDay#AUSvSA | @nrmainsurance pic.twitter.com/hl5Qu5xR6F — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) January 5, 2023 Head was the perfect foil for Khawaja as the paid added another 112 off just 117 balls for the fourth wicket. Unfortunately for Head, he could once again not convert a promising start into a three-figure score and departed for 70 when he nailed a pull shot off Kagiso Rabada straight to the substitute fielder Rassie van der Dussen in the deep.

