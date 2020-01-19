Stuart Board Bowler of England third from right celebrates with Joe Denly batsman of Englandthird from left after taking Keshav Maharaj of South Africa wicket during day four of the third cricket test between South Africa and England in Port Elizabeth, South Africa, Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Sheehan)

PORT ELIZABETH – Seamer Stuart Broad ripped through South Africa’s tail to allow England to enforce the follow-on on the fourth morning of the third test before rain interrupted their victory charge at St George’s Park on Sunday. The hosts are 15 without loss in their second innings, still 275 runs behind England’s 499 for nine declared after South Africa capitulated for 209 as they lost four wickets for a single run added when play resumed on day four.

Dean Elgar (13 not out) and Pieter Malan (1 not out) began South Africa's second innings with the home side needing to negotiate the best part of five sessions to salvage a draw, potentially aided by rain showers forecast for Sunday and Monday.

South Africa had resumed on 208 for six, with Vernon Philander (27) and Quinton de Kock (63) having put on 54 for the seventh wicket but facing a new ball that had been taken by England late on the third evening.

It took Broad (3-30) only six balls to make the breakthrough, finding some seam movement to have Philander clean bowled.