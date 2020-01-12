PORT ELIZABETH – England wicketkeeper Jos Buttler has apologised for his foul-mouthed verbal volley in the second test against South Africa, but questioned whether television viewers should have access to the audio from stump microphones.
Buttler was fined 15 percent of his match fee and handed one demerit point after swearing repeatedly at South Africa all-rounder Vernon Philander late on the final day as England sought the wickets that would take them to a 189-run win.
"I fully understand that as role models we have a duty to behave in a certain way. I would like to apologise and understand that is not the way to behave. I take the slap on the wrist," Buttler told reporters on Sunday.
"It was the heat of the moment and a bit of red mist. But it is all done and can now be swept under the carpet so we can move on."
Asked whether he felt the audio from the stump microphones should be available to the public, Buttler said most players were against it.