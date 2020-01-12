CAPE TOWN – England may have lost their premier seamer James Anderson for the remainder of the series, but Jos Buttler believes the tourists have two “exciting” prospects ready to fill the void.
Anderson was brilliant at Newlands, claiming a 28th career five-for in the first innings, and took crucial second innings wickets to help England level the series at 1-1.
The 37-year-old, though, sustained a rib injury and was forced to return home ahead of the third Test this week at St George’s Park. However, with Mark Wood taking full part in training on Sunday and Jofra Archer approaching peak fitness again, Buttler believes England are covered despite Anderson being the “best seam bowler we’ve ever had”.
“He obviously went really well in that last game so it is a big loss,” Buttler said in Port Elizabeth. “But we do have two guys on the side potentially that can come in. Exciting guys, ‘Woodie’ is champing at the bit to get back in and been working really hard. We know what Jofra has done in his short Test career so far. Two very exciting guys to come in.”
Equally, Buttler was not too perturbed that England captain Joe Root missed training on Sunday due to illness. The tourists have been beset by injury and illness on this tour of South Africa, particularly during the early stages when a host of management and players were struck down.