Captain Aiden Markram ‘quietly confident’ Proteas can break T20 World Cup duck

The Proteas will be hoping to hit the ground running when they face Sri Lanka in their T20 World Cup opener at the unknown Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York, United States on Monday afternoon (start 4.30pm SA time). The Proteas’ preparations haven’t been great, losing their three warm-up games against the West Indies with a largely second-string team 3-0, while some key players arrived late from the Indian Premier League.

The team also had some injury concerns, with spearhead Kagiso Rabada and wrist-spinner Tabraiz Shamsi not featuring in the warm-up matches. A feature of the series defeat at the hands of the Windies was the Proteas inability to adapt to conditions in Jamaica, especially with the ball. The Proteas will play 3 of the 4 group games in New York, and played an internal game at the stadium last week to assess conditions. This game gave them some info ahead the Sri Lankan challenge.

“If I take a look at how we operated in our internal match, the wicket looks pretty good for batting,” captain Aiden Markram told SportsBoom.com. “I don’t think the wicket will be as quick as they are at home (South Africa) and Australia. We will have to pick up as much info as possible, watch other teams warm up matches that will be played in New York where we will be playing our games. “We certainly have to adapt a lot quicker than we used to in conditions we don’t know. Coach Rob [Walter] will be heading to watch the warm up matches in New York, but we will be here watching on the TV, as we will be training here before our first game,” Markram added.

— Proteas Men (@ProteasMenCSA) May 31, 2024 That fire power comes in the form of a destructive batting line-up, with a top six who can dominate any attack. However, there is some concern around the seamers, who weren’t particularly good against the Windies. “I definitely feel we have what it takes to win the World Cup, it is the World Cup and the level of cricket is high,” said Markram.