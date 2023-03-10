Captain’s innings by Temba Bavuma sees Proteas firmly in charge of second Test

Johannesburg — Jacob Zuma was still President of South Africa. Covid-19 was yet to change our lives. And Prince Harry was still a royal. That’s when Temba Bavuma last scored a Test century. A time difference of exactly 2619 days until today here on a glorious sunlit Friday on the Highveld.

SEE ALSO: Skipper Temba Bavuma steadies the ship as Proteas build lead against West Indies Bavuma finally rid himself of the biggest of burdens upon his shoulders. It was only fitting that his first Test century came at Newlands in the city of his birth seven years ago.

And now there is a small measure of pertinence that his second has arrived at the Wanderers in the town he calls home in his adult life. It certainly was an innings of great maturity. Bavuma had taken the trip down the M1 from Centurion last week with plenty to ponder over.

A maiden outing as Test skipper may have resulted in a team victory, but he had been dismissed for ducks across both innings. Not exactly an ideal start and more pertinently just further ammunition for the social media trolls to take aim at their favourite target. The match situation here at the Wanderers was equally on a knife-edge. The Proteas were in the process of withering away a 69-run first-innings advantage whilst providing the West Indies with a real sense that they may actually have a genuine chance of levelling up the series.

At 32/3, the Proteas needed their skipper to wrest back the advantage and play an innings of substance. Bavuma duly did. He was watchful at the outset before settling into a groove with a couple of delightful flicks off his pads.

Gudakesh Motie was meant to be the Windies’ biggest threat, but Bavuma nullified the left-arm spinner by jumping onto anything short to thread loose balls behind point with precision. He was equally confident against off-spinner Roston Chase with a couple of scrumptious cover drivers punctuating his innings. SEE ALSO: West Indies strike back at Proteas struggling at 69/4 at lunch The moment of ecstasy was an anxious wait though. Five overthrows had eased him through the early part of the nervous ‘90s, but from thereon the tension could be felt even though the Bullring only had 2759 spectators sprinkled around the 28 000-capacity stadium.

In fact, the meagre turnout only added to the tension as each and every gasp could be heard when Bavuma inched close to the landmark with a couple of singles.

There was particularly angst when Bavuma, on 99, hung his bat out to a wide delivery from Alzarri Joseph despite the lanky Antiguan overstepping the popping crease. The wait was worth it though. All 2619 days of it. Because Bavuma then unleashed a cover drive worthy of the milestone. He bent down on one knee and laced a wide delivery to the boundary that set off the celebrations. Bavuma finally had his second Test century.

SEE ALSO: ‘We’ll take it,’ says Gerald Coetzee after Proteas end day two with 70-run lead against West Indies The significance of the first in the shadows of Table Mountain was immense due to its historic nature. This century was more personal. It was a rubber stamp that Bavuma has indeed been the country’s most prolific Test batter this past 12 months. Centurion was a mere aberration. The celebration was not over elaborate. His partner Wiaan Mulder, who had played his part in changing the course of this Test match, jumped higher and further before embracing his captain mid-pitch.

But there was a salute to the dressingroom who were all on their feet in rousing applause. And then the helmet came off to take in the crowd's appreciation.

By the time stumps were drawn Bavuma was the tallest man within the Wanderers leaving the Bullring as the undefeated matador with a career-best 171 runs to his name. Remarkably, the skipper can now look forward to a possible double century on Saturday. And a possible first-ever series victory with the Proteas on 287/7 - an overall lead of 356. Scorecard

South Africa first innings: 320 all out (Aiden Markram 96, Kyle Mayers 3/32) West Indies first innings: 251 all out (Jason Holder 81*, Gerald Coetzee 3/41) South Africa second innings: 287/7 (Temba Bavuma 171*, Wiaan Mulder 42, Kyle Mayers 2/25)