Central Gauteng Lions call for Cricket SA resignations, release of forensic report

JOHANNESBURG - The Central Gauteng Lions (CGL) union has called for Cricket South Africa’s (CSA) Board of Directors to resign immediately, stating that “CSA is in the worst crisis ever experienced and the current Board and Company Secretary do not seem to have the ability or the desire to expeditiously resolve” the problems faced by the organisation. In a letter addressed to Cricket SA’s Board, acting chief executive Kugandrie Govender, company secretary Welsh Gwaza, and the rest of the Members Council, the CGL Board, which met on Wednesday evening, writes that the crisis in the sport is having an impact not just on the country, but also the union’s ability to “give comfort to existing sponsors and to attract new sponsors”. The letter continues: “In turn, this has a direct impact on CGL’s ability to develop and transform cricket in its area of jurisdiction.” The letter, signed on behalf of the CGL’s Board by president Anne Vilas, also questions the nominations process for independent directors who can serve on CSA’s Board and the presence on the list of candidates for a Board position of Simphwe Ndzundzu, who is being investigated for assault. The CGL also demanded the release to CSA’s Members Council of the forensic audit report, which the Council commissioned at the start of the year.

It was on the basis of the findings contained in that report that CSA’s Board yesterday fired CEO Thabang Moroe. The report has still not been given to the full Members Council and two requests for it were rebuffed this week by Gwaza.

Cricket SA CEO Thabang Moroe was fired on Thursday. Picture: Thabang Lepule/BackpagePix.

“The refusal to provide the report to the Members Council is deeply concerning to me and impacts on my ability to make informed decisions regarding the elections to take place at the upcoming AGM,” wrote Vilas.

“This does not only impact on me but also impacts on other Members Council members.

“I am instructed to demand that the report be released to the Members Council immediately.”

CSA is scheduled to hold it’s Annual General Meeting next Saturday where officials are supposed to elect a new president, new directors for the Board, both independent and non-independent.

However the CGL is furious about the process, particularly as it pertains to the independent directors, claiming that a list of candidates it submitted to CSA was ignored.

“I had nominated a number of reputable people to contest the positions of independent directors of CSA. Despite CSA requesting the nominations, I am now being told that the nominations committee did not have the opportunity to deliberate on the nominations. This is simply not good enough.

“The current crisis we face is a direct result of the organisation not having strong independent directors to ensure that proper governance processes and policies are followed.”

Vilas further outlines how the absence of the candidates forwarded by the CGL constitutes “a breach of the (Memorandum Of Incorporation) which requires at least five persons to be recommended for election by the Members Council as independent directors at the AGM.”

