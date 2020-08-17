CEO Jacques Faul quits Cricket SA shortly after Chris Nenzani’s resignation

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

JOHANNESBURG: Cricket South Africa (CSA) was left reeling on Monday as the organisation’s president, Chris Nenzani and its acting chief executive officer, Jacques Faul both quit. Nenzani’s resignation came through on Saturday, while Faul, exclusively confirmed to IOL Sport that despite having just one more month to go in his acting role, he would be stepping down immediately on Monday. Faul refused to go into reasons for his resignation, but it is understood that he is deeply frustrated with the way in which the organisation has been managed. Faul’s resignation leaves CSA leaderless and further underscores the crisis in which the sport finds itself as it battles financial problems, an administrative meltdown and raging debates around transformation. Faul had been roped into an acting role at CSA last December after Thabang Moroe was suspended - on full pay - pending the outcome of forensic audit. A report on Moroe has been submitted to the Board of Directors who met with him last week, but no finality was reached.

It is the second time Faul has been appointed as CSA's acting CEO, following a previous call up in 2012 after Gerald Majola was sacked following the bonus scandal. He will take a brief break and then return to his fulltime job as CEO of the Titans franchise.

Nenzani, a school principal in East London, had been at the head of Cricket SA for seven years, the final 12 months of which were controversially added to what is normally a constitutionally mandated two term period of three years each. The decision to take the extra year was one Nenzani admitted he regretted.

“Mr. Nenzani has led Cricket South Africa with dedication and astutely since 2013,” a Cricket SA statement read on Monday morning, confirming his resignation.

Nenzani wrote to the Board last Friday to say he would resign a decision that took effect from the following day.

@shockerhess