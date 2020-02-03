JOHANNESBURG – The change of format could not come at a better time for South Africa, as they prepare to host England in their three-match One-Day International series starting in Cape Town on Tuesday.
SA lost the four-Test series 3-1, which ended on January 27 in Johannesburg as England romped to a 191-run victory. There was, however, renewed hope for SA cricket after the first Test in Centurion which the hosts won by 107 runs on December 29. The victory was the first match in charge for SA coach Mark Boucher, and his former captain Graeme Smith recently appointed as Cricket SA (CSA) acting Director of Cricket.
It seemed all was well with the world, but the gulf in class between the two sides would be exposed over the course of the Test series. This was despite SA wicketkeeper batsman Quinton de Kock topping the run-scoring charts with 380 runs and fast bowler Anrich Nortje taking the most wickets with his 18 scalps.
Despite De Kock scoring the most runs, his top score of 95 batting down the order was not enough as three England batsmen scored centuries through Dom Sibley (133), Ben Stokes (120) and Ollie Pope (135).
During the course of the series, it was also announced that Faf du Plessis would hand over the ODI captaincy to De Kock. There were also rumours that Du Plessis, 35, could be forced into retirement after his continued run of poor form in the longest format.