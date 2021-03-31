Chris Morris focuses on Rajasthan Royals while Proteas ponder all-rounders options

CAPE TOWN – Chris Morris has once again stated that he is not waiting by the phone for a recall to the Proteas limited-overs squads. Morris is currently a T20 freelancer that plies his trade for franchises around the world, predominantly for the highest bidder. He was recently recruited by the Rajasthan Royals for a record R32.8 million at the IPL auction, making him the most expensive player in the history of the Indian T20 showpiece. Despite being in such high demand in the most high-profile T20 league in the world, Morris has not played for the Proteas since the 50-overs World Cup in 2019. Even back then, the all-rounder only received a late call-up after rookie fast bowler Anrich Nortje was ruled out through injury. Morris recently turned out for the Titans in the domestic T20 Challenge, where he boasted the best economy rate of 5.71 among the seamers that played five games or more in the competition. He was, though, not considered for the Proteas' ODI and T20I squads for the upcoming Pakistan series due to his involvement at the IPL. South Africa's contracted players participating in the IPL are due to leave for India after the second ODI against Pakistan at the Wanderers on Sunday.

But with the T20 World Cup set for India later this year, there are many that believe the 33-year-old should be part of the Proteas plans moving forward. Morris, though, is not too perturbed and is solely concentrating on performing for his new employers in the IPL that starts later this month.

"I haven't even looked that far (at the World Cup)," Morris said in a press briefing. "I'm just focused on playing for Rajasthan Royals - that's my immediate focus and port of call right now. We will cross that bridge if we get there – if it ever arrives – but no focus on that and all my focus is here."

To compound matters, the Proteas have not settled on their white-ball seam-bowling all-rounders with Dwaine Pretorius dropped from the ODI squad in favour of his Highveld Lions teammate Wiaan Mulder. Andile Phehlukwayo has retained his place in the ODI squad.

The reverse has occurred in the T20I squad with Dwaine Pretorius retained while Phehlukwayo has been axed for the uncapped Knights prodigy Migael Pretorius.

