Chris Morris played arguably the best game of his one-day international career against India on Wednesday. But despite scoring a dashing 42 not out and taking 1/36 in 10 overs, Morris tasted defeat as the Proteas’ lack of application with the bat saw them go down by six wickets to India in Southampton.

Now the South Africans need to win virtually all six remaining matches to reach the semi-finals.

Morris said after the game at the Hampshire Bowl that the players were “a bit angry”, but he was confident that they can pick themselves up from the bleak display on Wednesday.

“You lose three in a row at the World Cup and you are playing nine games, or eight games. You need to win every game from now on in. So the guys know what needs to be done,” the Titans all-rounder said at the post-match press conference.

“The guys aren’t – they are very disappointed and a bit angry, which they are allowed to be. We will sort that out in our heads tonight and when the sun comes up tomorrow we will go back to the drawing board and take on our next opponent.

“So, like I said, it is pretty simple the next game. Win the next six and crack on!”

The 32-year-old also felt that the Proteas needed better fortune. There were some dropped catches and near-misses, especially with Kagiso Rabada finally finding his rhythm with the ball.

“Especially the low totals, anything can happen, you know. The first five overs, things did happen. Unfortunately, they didn’t land for us,” he said.

“At the end of the day, today we created our chances. If we take those three going to hand in the first six overs today, India are 14/3 and staring down the barrel of a steaming Kagiso Rabada.

“Maybe a bit of luck. Maybe it will go our way. At the end of the day, we’ve got to play as well as we can, as simple as that. The guys in the team are some of the best in the world and we need to put our hands up and do it. It’s pretty simple.”

Morris was delighted with his personal performance, but knows that the team need to have results going their way if they are to compete for the title.

That needs to start against the West Indies on Monday, again in Southampton (11.30am SA time), and he has urged Proteas fans to back their side.

“It’s nice to bowl well and nice to get some runs at the end, but like I said overall, a lot of disappointment,” he said.

“So it is quite nice for it to click today and get a bit of rhythm going, so there is a lot of positives to take out of today.

“Obviously, it is quite draining to lose and to go three down. But I think we’ll be okay. There’s a long of strong old boys in that team and some beautiful muscles in that side also. They will be okay.

“Look, fans at home, all we can say is stay with us. Stranger things have happened in the World Cup before, in any sport. So back us as much as you can and we will try and perform for you.”





