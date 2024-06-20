Clash of the titans: South Africa take on England next in T20 World Cup

By Fatima Ahmed England crushed two-time champions, West Indies by eight wickets with 15 balls to spare in their opening T20 World Cup Super Eights match on Wednesday, in a statement win, which the Proteas will take special notice.

Phil Salt was at his destructive best 87 not out off just 47 balls with seven-fours and five-sixes. South Africa would have been watching this game with keen interest seeing as this ground will be the venue for their Super Eights encounter with the defending champions on Friday morning. While South Africa prefer to bat first, England are happy to chase, and with leaking 64 runs in a four- over spell at the death against USA, South Africa’s death bowling skills needs improvement. Ottneil Baartman, who has been the Proteas best death bowler in the tournament, will fancy his chances of selection after missing the game against the USA.

Selection dilemma It was questionable to say the least, at the start of South Africa’s opening Super Eights match that Baartman was left out in favour of the second spinner, Tabraiz Shamsi, who went for 50 runs in his four overs against the USA. Team selection for the England game will be interesting, it was the pacemen that took a beating against West Indies, while spinners fared much better, but Baartman surely must come back for the important and must-win game against England. South Africa only need two wins from the Super Eights stage to go through to the semi-finals, but with a confident England and a hurt Windies outfit, looking to make amends, that road might not be so clear-cut and could come down to those three little letters - NRR (Net Run-Rate). Thanks to their thumping win over West Indies, and South Africa’s close finish against USA, England already have a superior NRR. It would be heartbreaking if NRR was the reason the Proteas have an early flight home. The Proteas bowlers were enjoying themselves on the helpful New York pitches, but the true test came on a batting friendly surface, and a number of them were off the mark.

Kagiso Rabada was the difference, bowling a match-winning penultimate over that went for just two runs, and taking a wicket. He finished his spell with 3/18. On a much better batting surface against USA, South Africa decided to break the shackles and they did it in style by scoring 64 in the powerplay and reaching triple figures by the halfway point. Quinton de Kock was dazzling with his first half-century of the tournament, and finished with 74 and the Proteas will hope to continue this new-found resurgence in form in their next game against England. With captain, Aiden Markram also finding his feet with his best score of the tournament of 46, things are starting to look up for the Proteas top three.