Cometh the hour, cometh the Proteas spearhead Kagiso Rabada - 2024 T20 World Cup final

Is there a better sight in South African cricket than Kagiso Rababa charging in to bowl with the proverbial bit between his teeth? My goodness, his first over in the Proteas’ 2024 T20 World Cup semi-final against Afghanistan will never be forgotten. “KG” produced two unplayable deliveries to get rid of Ibrahim Zadran and Mohammad Nabi, basically knocking the wind out of the opposition’s sails.

Yes, the pitch... the pitch was rather shocking, with seam and variable bounce making batting unpleasant. But you still have to hit those nasty areas, where discomfort lives - in between a half-volley and a half-tracker. But it’s not the first time in T20 World Cup that Rabada has produced the goods when it mattered. Nah, the last five matches has seen the leader of the South African attack produce match-winning performances, especially at the death.

Every time captain Aiden Markram has tossed him the ball he has come up with the goods. In the group stage match against Bangladesh, he broke a threatening partnership and conceded just two runs in the 18th over to help the Proteas get over the line. With the United States fighting back against the Proteas and needing 28 runs from the last two overs, Rabada took the wicket of Harmeet Singh, who was going great, and conceded just two runs in the 19th over.

With England closing in on victory during their Super Eight meeting with the Proteas, Rabada conceded just four runs and took the wicket of Liam Livingstone to give Anrich Nortje a fighting chance to win the match. In the virtual quarter-final against the West Indies, Rabada bowled for the first time in the 18th over of their winnings, conceding just one run while two wickets fell in the over, including the run out of the dangerous Andre Russell. With the bat, Rabada then hit a Brian Lara-like cover drive to put the Proteas on the brink of victory before Marco Jansen hit the winning the runs in the next over.

In big tournaments, you need your big players to deliver. Rabada has done that thus far and the Proteas will be looking for one more match-winning performance from their premier fast bowler in the final against India. Rabada’s battle with the Indian top-order, which includes Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, could be match defining.