Could Proteas go with three spinners for second Test with Senuran Muthusamy waiting?

It’s difficult to see Senuran Muthusamy picked for the Proteas in the second Test against Bangladesh as an all-rounder, with incumbent Wiaan Mulder shining in the first clash. After three days of the first Test in Mirpur, Mulder has been one of the stand-out performers.

Mulder was extremely effective with the new ball in the first session of the match as Bangladesh were bowled out for 106. His lateral movement made him difficult to handle as he opened the bowling with Kagiso Rabada and returned figures of 3/22. He then displayed his prowess with the bat as he notched up his first half century (54) in Test cricket. Together with Kyle Verreynne the pair put on 119 for the seventh wicket as South Africa claimed a 202-run lead in the first innings.

Tough going Mulder though, had not yet picked up a wicket in the second innings after sending down 11 overs at stumps on day three, as Bangladesh led by 81 runs with three wickets remaining. With Muthusamy the only other allrounder in the squad, it might be a stretch to see the slow left arm bowler included for the second Test starting in Chattogram on October 29.

However, the pitch in Mirpur certainly didn’t favour the home side like it was expected. In more spin-friendly conditions in the second clash, South Africa might just take a gamble on three spinners, alongside Dane Piedt and Keshav Maharaj. Since making his Test debut for South Africa against India in India in 2019, Muthusamy has played just one more match in the format to go with the two he played in that first series. The 30-year-old Muthusamy believes he has a lot more to add to the team now.