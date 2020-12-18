Covid 19 hits Proteas Test squad, three players called up for Sri Lanka series

JOHANNESBURG – Two members of the Proteas Test squad tested positive for Covid-19, Cricket South Africa announced on Friday. The latest tests followed the last round of the Four-Day Domestic Series, in which two matches were directly impacted by positive Covid-19 tests. Ten players, picked in the initial Test squad, were involved in those matches. The players, who tested positive will not go into the bio secure environment on Saturday, and instead will isolate immediately. In keeping with Cricket SA’s policy the players weren’t identified. It is a significant blow to the Proteas, in a season where the coronavirus pandemic has severely impacted the sport. On Thursday Cricket SA postponed the Four-Day Domestic Series until next year after the positive tests this week. The match between the Dolphins and Titans, at SuperSport Park, where the first Test against Sri Lanka will be played, was stopped after the first day when one of the Dolphins players tested positive. Aiden Markram, Lungi Ngidi, Dean Elgar, Sarel Erwee, Keegan Petersen and Keshav Maharaj were all involved in that game.

In Bloemfontein the match between the Lions and Knights did finish, even though one member of the Lions team had tested positive after the third day’s play. Rassie van der Dussen, Wiaan Mulder, Migael Pretorius, Lutho Sipamla and Raynard van Tonder, all featured in that game. Sipamla and Van Tonder were added to the squad on Friday, along with all-rounder, who has recovered from a hamstring injury that kept him out of the T20 series against England.

Cricket SA said on Friday that tracing procedures were conducted and that no other players in the latest 17-man squad were deemed close contacts.

As the country is in the midst of the “second wave” of the pandemic, South African cricket has faced numerous challenges that included the early departure of the England team, before the three match One-day International series. England had expressed concerns about the measures used at the bio secure environment in Cape Town, even though their players had taken part in a number of rounds of golf.

Far stricter measures will be in place for the “bio bubble” that both the South African and Sri Lankan team will go into at the Irene Country Lodge in Centurion on Saturday.

The players from both sides will undergo further tests on Saturday and more tests are scheduled in the days leading up to the start of the first Test on Boxing Day.

Van Tonder’s selection, albeit under surreal circumstances, is the fulfillment of numerous forecasts for the Knights’ no.3 batsman. He has maintained the terrific form he showed last season, making two big hundreds this summer, including a double century last week against the Lions. Allan Donald, the Knights’ coach has said the 22 year old has a bright future and is very impressed with his work ethic.

“I like how he sets up his game, I like that he’s a deep thinker about his game and I really enjoy that he’s very precise about what he wants out of each training session,” Donald said.

Sipamla also 22, has already donned the green and gold in ten limited overs matches, with this his first call up for the Test team. He has played just one match in white for the Lions since moving to the franchise from the Eastern Cape in the off-season. He got a first hand taste of Van Tonder, while bowling 22 overs and picking up two wickets in Bloemfontein.

Proteas Test Squad *

Quinton de Kock (capt), Temba Bavuma, Aiden Markram, Faf du Plessis, Beuran Hendricks, Dean Elgar, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Rassie van der Dussen, Sarel Erwee, Anrich Nortje, Glenton Stuurman, Wiaan Mulder, Keegan Petersen, Kyle Verreynne, Migael Pretorius, Raynard van Tonder, Lutho Sipamla, Dwaine Pretorius.

*Two members of the squad named above tested positive for Covid-19. Cricket SA does not release the names of players who’ve tested positive.

