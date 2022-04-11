Covid-19 positive Proteas bowling coach Charl Langeveldt ’doing fine’ after car crash

Cape Town - Proteas bowling coach Charl Langeveldt and security manager Zunaid Wadee are doing "fine" after being involved in a car accident enroute to Cape Town from Gqeberha. Langeveldt and Wadee were traveling home from Gqeberha where the second Test against Bangladesh at St George's Park is still ongoing.

The duo had left the Test match early and were traveling by car due to testing positive for Covid-19. "We're all good. We both fine. No injuries. God is good," Langeveldt said in a WhatsApp message. Cricket SA also said in a statement: "The team's medical personnel immediately instated the standing protocol that was agreed between the Cricket South Africa (CSA) and the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) before the start of the tour.

ALSO READ: The stage is set for the Proteas spin twins to once again leave Bangladesh in a twist "The pair, who are mildly symptomatic, opted to drive home and to quarantine from there. "They were unfortunately involved in a car accident a short distance from reaching their final destination. They are both safe, well and at their respective homes with their families."

ALSO READ: SA vs Bangladesh: Day 3 — Plays of the Day Langeveldt has tested positive before and was forced to miss the Sri Lankan white-ball tour due Covid-19 travel regulations last year. The Proteas still need seven wickets to win the St George's Park Test with two days remaining and Proteas opener Sarel Erwee is confident the team can achieve it even without their bowling coach Langeveldt imparting his wisdom.

"We've got experienced guys in our team, experienced coaches as well," Erwee said. "So everyone shares knowledge among each other, especially the bowling unit. Yes, we're missing our bowling coach and we wish him well. But we've got other guys helping out and it's going well so far." Bangladesh head coach Russell Domingo has also tested positive for Covid-19 and is recuperating at home. @ZaahierAdams