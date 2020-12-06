Covid causes first ODI between Proteas and England to be cancelled

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

CAPE TOWN - Cricket South Africa (CSA) and the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) agreed to cancel today’s One-Day International series opening match, which was due to take place in Paarl. The decision was taken after two hotel staff members testing positive for Covid-19. As a precaution, the England players and management underwent an additional round of PCR tests on Saturday evening. Following the test results, two members of the England touring party have returned unconfirmed positive tests for Covid-19. The players and management are now self-isolating in their rooms until further advice from the medical teams. The medical advice from both CSA and ECB is that the match cannot not take place. A decision on the remaining matches in the series will be taken once the results of the tests are ratified independently by medical experts, read a statement sent out by CSA. “CSA is doing everything in our power to ensure that our top priority, which is the health, safety and welfare of players, support staff and all involved in this series is safeguarded. With that in mind, we have made the joint decision to cancel today’s match, said CSA Director of Cricket, Graeme Smith.

“We are deeply regretful of this situation given the amount of time and energy that has been put in place to host a successful tour. We will continue to give the England team all the support that they need.

“We are in continuous talks with the ECB as we navigate the situation under the guidance of our combined medical teams.”

While England men’s cricket managing director Ashley Giles said it was that the players and support staff’s welfare is their main concern.

"We regret that we are unable to play in today’s ODI, but the welfare of the players and support staff is our primary concern and whilst we await the results of further tests the medical advice from both teams was that this game should not take place.

"We remain in constant dialogue with Cricket South Africa and will continue to work closely with them to determine how best to move forward.”

IOL Sport