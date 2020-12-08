Cricket Australia remain committed to touring South Africa

CAPE TOWN – Australia’s stand-in T20 captain Matthew Wade believes "the right decision" will be made related to the tour to South Africa next year. South Africa are due to host the Aussies for a three-match Test series set to get under way in February. However, the tour is now under the microscope after the Proteas and England's One-Day International series in the Western Cape was postponed on Monday due to positive Covid-19 tests reported in the bio-secure environment. Cricket Australia are monitoring the situation in South Africa, who are also meant to host Sri Lanka in a two-match Test series on the Highveld over the festive season prior to the Aussies arriving, but remain committed to the tour. "The tour of South Africa is part of the World Test Championship and the Futures Tour Program," a Cricket Australia spokesman said.

"We will continue to plan for the tour and monitor the biosecurity situation."

ALSO READ: Cricket SA will rue reputational and financial loss of England series

Wade, meanwhile, believed the two boards, Cricket Australia and Cricket SA, will do the necessary to ensure the players' well-being is taken into consideration

"To be honest I haven't really thought about it and I'm not sure any of the other players have thought about it," he said.

"I saw the match was postponed, that's about as far as I've gone into it.

"I'm sure Cricket Australia and South Africa's board will work together and get the right solution.

"But as players, we'll just crack into this series and when that rolls around we'll see where it lands. But it's a long way for us."

Cricket SA team doctor Shuaib Manjra has stated that the hosts have learnt "invaluable lessons" from the England tour and will be implementing stricter protocols for the Sri Lankan series to protect the integrity of the bio-secure environment.

@ZaahierAdams