Cricket SA AGM postponed to fully consider outstanding matters

JOHANNESBURG - Cricket South Africa’s Annual General Meeting, scheduled for this Saturday has been postponed. The decision was taken following a meeting between Cricket SA officials and the Minister of Sport, Nathi Mthethwa on Monday. In a statement released Monday night, CSA said the AGM had to be postponed so that a review of CSA’s administrative structures could occur as they relate to the recommendations contained in the Nicholson report, eight years ago, and to the findings contained in the forensic report set up this year to investigate Thabang Moroe and the work of Cricket SA Board of Directors. Cricket SA fired Moroe, last Thursday saying he committed “acts of serious misconduct.” The basis for those findings was the forensic audit report. In its statement Criket SA added that “remedial actions” need to be undertaken regarding:

“Engagement with the Members Council on the various issues they have raised and ensure alignment for the stability of CSA;

Engagement with the Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture, SASCOC and other stakeholders of CSA;

The extension of the recruitment process for any Board and Board committee vacancies that may arise following completion of the above strategic review;

A detailed review of CSA’s Transformation strategy that takes account of the launch of the office of the Independent Transformation Ombudsman;

The reconfiguration of the organisational structure to ensure that the remedial actions recommended by Fundudzi of the forensic review is implemented.”

It emerged last weekend that representatives of Cricket SA Members Council, the highest decision-making body in the organisation, comprising all the provincial union presidents, could not access the report unless they signed a Non-Disclosure Agreement.

Cricket SA’s lawyers in addressing the Members Council last Monday said the forensic report contains “20 strands of findings which are broad and far-reaching.”

CSA will announce a new date for the AGM in due course.

