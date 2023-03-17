Cricket SA announce 27-man Under-19 squad as part of Talent Acceleration Program

Johannesburg - Cricket South Africa (CSA) has announced an extended 27-man squad for the SA Under-19 men, who are assembling for a selection camp at the CSA Centre of Excellence (COE) from Friday to March 21. With the Under-19 Men’s World Cup 2024 approaching, the camp forms part of the ongoing CSA Talent Acceleration Program (TAP), with players who were selected from the CSA Under-16, Khaya Majola Under-19 and CUBS Weeks by the National Under-19 selection panel.

Malibongwe Maketa, will take over the reins from Shukri Conrad, who was recently appointed as the Proteas men’s team Test coach. “This camp will kickstart the building phase and will serve as the first selection camp leading the to the world cup early next year,” said Maketa.

"We are looking for a competent squad that will not only compete but do well in foreign conditions and handle the pressure that comes with international cricket.

"Our aim is to nurture talent and develop technically sound players. Being calm under pressure, technically sound, with the ability to make the right decisions to what the game requires are the basic requirements in order to be successful at international level. "I'm excited to meet the young men; this is a good group with a lot of talent. I am hopeful we can bring all that talent to the top, manage, and support it well," Maketa concluded.