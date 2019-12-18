JOHANNESBURG – Former South Africa all-rounder, Jacques Kallis on Wednesday was named as the team’s batting consultant for the duration of the summer.
Kallis joined the squad for their camp starting in Pretoria on Wednesday.
Kallis boasts a combined 519 international matches for South Africa with 25 534 runs and 577 wickets. He retired from all forms of international cricket in 2014 after amassing 62 international centuries – 45 Test and 17 ODI – averaging 55.37 and 44.36 in each format respectively.
