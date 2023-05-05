Cricket SA announce schedule for Australia limited overs tour of South Africa

Johannesburg - Cricket South Africa (CSA) on Friday confirmed the schedule for Australia’s white-ball tour of South Africa. The tour will mark the start of the 2023/2024 international home season, with Kingsmead Stadium set to host all three matches of the T20 International (T20I) series from August 30 to September 3.

The five-match One-Day International (ODI) series will start at Mangaung Oval in Bloemfontein on September 7 and 9, before the third ODI is contested at JB Marks Oval in Potchefstroom on September 12. Both teams will then head to the Highveld, where SuperSport Park will host the fourth ODI on September 15, with the final match of the 50-over series to be played at Wanderers Stadium on September 17.

The Proteas welcome Australia for the first time since 2020, when the hosts bounced back from a 2-1 T20I series defeat to beat Australia 3-0 in the ODI series. Chief Executive Officer Pholetsi Moseki said: "It is the start of the international season for us and it is a particularly important campaign in many respects because of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup which is taking place in India later in the year. We haven't qualified just yet, but we hope to be there and challenging the best in the world when the tournament is played in October and November.

"Games and tours like these against a formidable Australia side can only do good for our Proteas Men. It is also an opportunity for coach Rob Walter and his team to keep building on the excellent work they have already done so far together. "We look forward to watching them play and we hope that South Africans will come out in their numbers and get behind the team in what should be a highly competitive tour." South Africa Inbound Tour against Australia schedule:

T20I Series Wednesday, August 30 – 6pm South Africa vs Australia - Kingsmead Stadium, Durban

Friday, September 1 – 6pm South Africa vs Australia - Kingsmead Stadium, Durban Sunday, September 3 – 2pm

South Africa vs Australia - Kingsmead Stadium, Durban ODI Series Thursday, September 7 – 1pm

South Africa vs Australia – Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein Saturday, September 9 – 1pm South Africa vs Australia – Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein

Tuesday, September 12 – 1pm South Africa vs Australia – JB Marks Oval, Potchefstroom Friday, September 15 – 1pm

South Africa vs Australia – SuperSport Park, Centurion Sunday, September 17 – 10am South Africa vs Australia – Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg