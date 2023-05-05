Cricket SA announce schedule for Australia limited overs tour of South Africa

Johannesburg - Cricket South Africa (CSA) on Friday confirmed the schedule for Australia’s white-ball tour of South Africa.
The tour will mark the start of the 2023/2024 international home season, with Kingsmead Stadium set to host all three matches of the T20 International (T20I) series from August 30 to September 3.
The five-match One-Day International (ODI) series will start at Mangaung Oval in Bloemfontein on September 7 and 9, before the third ODI is contested at JB Marks Oval in Potchefstroom on September 12.
Both teams will then head to the Highveld, where SuperSport Park will host the fourth ODI on September 15, with the final match of the 50-over series to be played at Wanderers Stadium on September 17.
Kolkata, Chakravarthy hold nerve to defeat Hyderabad
Three times Proteas legend Shabnim Ismail showed her class
South Africa’s 2023 Women's T20 World Cup breaks viewership record
Are Proteas legends getting behind Faf du Plessis’ return to international cricket?
‘Cricket will always hold a special place in my heart,’ says Shabnim Ismail after announcing retirement
Rilee Rossouw’s lean IPL run continues
The Proteas welcome Australia for the first time since 2020, when the hosts bounced back from a 2-1 T20I series defeat to beat Australia 3-0 in the ODI series.
Chief Executive Officer Pholetsi Moseki said: "It is the start of the international season for us and it is a particularly important campaign in many respects because of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup which is taking place in India later in the year. We haven't qualified just yet, but we hope to be there and challenging the best in the world when the tournament is played in October and November.
"Games and tours like these against a formidable Australia side can only do good for our Proteas Men. It is also an opportunity for coach Rob Walter and his team to keep building on the excellent work they have already done so far together.
"We look forward to watching them play and we hope that South Africans will come out in their numbers and get behind the team in what should be a highly competitive tour."
South Africa Inbound Tour against Australia schedule:
T20I Series
Wednesday, August 30 – 6pm
South Africa vs Australia - Kingsmead Stadium, Durban
Friday, September 1 – 6pm
South Africa vs Australia - Kingsmead Stadium, Durban
Sunday, September 3 – 2pm
South Africa vs Australia - Kingsmead Stadium, Durban
ODI Series
Thursday, September 7 – 1pm
South Africa vs Australia – Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein
Saturday, September 9 – 1pm
South Africa vs Australia – Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein
Tuesday, September 12 – 1pm
South Africa vs Australia – JB Marks Oval, Potchefstroom
Friday, September 15 – 1pm
South Africa vs Australia – SuperSport Park, Centurion
Sunday, September 17 – 10am
South Africa vs Australia – Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg
Supplied