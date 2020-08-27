SportCricketProteas
Fired. Former Cricket CEO Thabang Moroe. Photo: Thabang Lepule/BackpagePix.

Cricket SA fires former CEO Thabang Moroe

By Staff Reporter

Cape Town - Cricket South Africa (CSA) fired its chief executive, Thabang Moroe, on Thursday afternoon, citing “serious misconduct.”

Moroe and his legal team met with the CSA’s Board of Directors on Thursday morning at 10am. Five hours later, CSA released a statement announcing the termination of his contract.

He had been paid his full salary since being suspended on December, 6 last year.

“Cricket South Africa’s decision was based on expert external legal opinion supported by the findings emanating from an independent forensic investigation,” read a statement from the organisation.

“The independent forensic investigation revealed that Mr Thabang Moroe had committed acts of serious misconduct which warranted the sanction of dismissal.”

“We weren’t part of the process, (the dismissal) was done in absentia,” said Moroe’s lawyer, Michael Motsoeneng Bill.

Neither Moroe, nor any member of his legal team was present at the meeting. Motsoeneng said he’d asked that his secretary be there as an observer, but CSA’s Board kicked her out.

Kugandrie Govender will continue as CSA’s acting CEO.

