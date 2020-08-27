Cricket SA fires former CEO Thabang Moroe

Cape Town - Cricket South Africa (CSA) fired its chief executive, Thabang Moroe, on Thursday afternoon, citing “serious misconduct.”

Moroe and his legal team met with the CSA’s Board of Directors on Thursday morning at 10am. Five hours later, CSA released a statement announcing the termination of his contract.

He had been paid his full salary since being suspended on December, 6 last year.

“Cricket South Africa’s decision was based on expert external legal opinion supported by the findings emanating from an independent forensic investigation,” read a statement from the organisation.

“The independent forensic investigation revealed that Mr Thabang Moroe had committed acts of serious misconduct which warranted the sanction of dismissal.”