Cricket SA interim board suspends acting CEO Kugandrie Govender

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

CAPE TOWN - The CSA Interim Board has delivered a notice of suspension and a disciplinary hearing to CSA’s acting-chief executive officer, Kugandrie Govender, on Monday. This notice sets out allegations of misconduct by Govender while in the position as chief commercial officer of CSA and while acting chief executive. The hearing is to take place on January 28, 2021, when Govender will be allowed to answer the charges which have been brought against her. The charges against Govender relate to, inter alia, (i) the role she played in the revocation of media accreditation of certain journalists in December 2019; (ii) various breaches of the provisions of the Companies Act as a prescribed officer of CSA; and

(iii) the role which she played in the dismissal of Clive Eksteen, which CSA has now acknowledged (in terms of a settlement agreement with Eksteen) was an unfair dismissal.

Govender has been suspended and will receive full pay until the matter is decided.

Kugandrie Govender has been suspended and will receive full pay until the matter is decided. Photo: Ryan Wilkisky/BackpagePix

In ensuring that CSA remains fully functional during this time, the Interim Board has arranged for the appointment of a capable person from an auditing firm to stand in the breach until early January 2021.

The executive management team is led by CSA chief financial officer, Pholetsi Moseki, with immediate effect. He has agreed to take on this short-term role and we look forward to working with him.

The chairperson of the IB also addressed CSA staff to allay any concerns they may have and to ensure them all of the IB’s support.

@IOLSport