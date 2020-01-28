JOHANNESBURG – Cricket South Africa (CSA) on Tuesday named the South African Invitation XI squad to play touring team England in two one-day tour matches. The matches will be played at Boland Park, Paarl, on Friday and Saturday of this week.
The South African Invitational XI team consists of senior provincial players. Cricket SA made this decision as franchise players are involved in One-Day Cup matches which start this weekend.
The One-Day International Series between England and the Proteas starts at Newlands on February 4.
The SA Invitation XI squad announced by Cricket South Africa is:
Jacques Snyman (Northern Cape), Sizwe Masondo (Easterns), Kabelo Sekhukhune (Easterns), Jean du Plessis (SWD), Qaasim Adams (WP), Jesse Christensen (WP), Beyers Swanepoel (Northern Cape), Garnett Tarr (Northern Cape), Andile Mokgakane (KZN), Imraan Manack (Easterns), Smangaliso Nhlebela (KZN), Stefan Tait (SWD), Justin Dill (WP).