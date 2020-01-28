The South African Invitation XI will be coached by Shukri Conrad Photo: Leon Lestrade

JOHANNESBURG – Cricket South Africa (CSA) on Tuesday named the South African Invitation XI squad to play touring team England in two one-day tour matches. The matches will be played at Boland Park, Paarl, on Friday and Saturday of this week.

The South African Invitational XI team consists of senior provincial players. Cricket SA made this decision as franchise players are involved in One-Day Cup matches which start this weekend.