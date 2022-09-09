Cricket SA reject England’s request to extend third Test after passing of Queen Elizabeth II

Johannesburg — The third Test between South Africa and England will start at The Oval on Saturday, after the second day’s play was cancelled following the death of Queen Elizabeth II. However it is understood that the England Cricket Board’s hopes to add an extra day could not be agreed to with Cricket South Africa, for logistical reasons.

The ECB released a statement on Friday afternoon confirming the Test would go ahead from Saturday, with each day consisting of 98 overs. The two boards held lengthy talks about adding an extra day to the match on Tuesday. However the Proteas, who were scheduled to leave that day, don’t want to push back their departure as it will leave them with less time at home before they head to India next week for One-Day and T20 International series in that country. They will travel straight from India to Australia for the T20 World Cup. The ECB along with various other sports bodies in England met with the UK government's department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport, on Friday morning, following which the Premier League decided to postpone all of the weekend’s football matches in that competition.

The government stated after the meeting that there was “no obligation to cancel or postpone events and sporting fixtures, or close entertainment venues during the National Mourning period”. Cricket SA sent its “sincerest condolences” to the England Cricket Board, stating that the Queen “was an iconic figure who always inspired hope and resilience”. “The longest reigning monarch in British history was an avid sport enthusiast and an ardent cricket fan. She had occasion to meet with some of the Proteas players over the years,” CSA said in its statement.

More details to follow… @shockerhess IOL Sport