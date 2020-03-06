Cricket SA releases statement on Proteas men's tour to India
CAPE TOWN – Cricket South Africa on Friday released a statement following concerns about the Proteas upcoming tour to India amid the spread of the Coronavirus (COVID-19).
South Africa this week recorded its first case of the virus when a 38-year-old male passenger who travelled from Italy via Dubai showed symptoms and later tested positive for the Coronavirus.
Here is the statement by CSA:
Cricket South Africa (CSA) is fully conscious of the risks presented in regard to the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak and has engaged in a formal risk assessment process to ensure the health and safety of and duty of care to our players and staff.
This risk assessment is informed by information provided by international experts, the US Centre for Disease Control (CDC), the World Health Organisation (WHO), the South African Department of Health and the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD). We have also been liaising with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), the South African embassy in India and Indian security and risk experts. The government of India has also provided the necessary assurances.
The Standard Bank Proteas will be traveling to India via Dubai and landing and spending a day in Delhi, then proceeding to play in Dharamshala, Lucknow and Kolkata. None of the playing venues have recorded positive cases and travel between these cities will be via chartered flights reducing the risk even further. The risks in Dubai and Delhi are considered low.
While the risk remains low, precautionary measures are necessary because of the highly infectious nature of the disease. The team has been appraised of hygiene precautions, avoidance measures, and symptom recognition in addition to being provided with travel kits.
CSA Chief Medical Officer, Dr Shuaib Manjra will be traveling with the team as Team Doctor and will keep abreast of developments in India and worldwide and advise CSA and team management accordingly.
Sport reporter