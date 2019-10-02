The Proteas will play in the Pink Day ODI next Febuary. Photo: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

JOHANNESBURG – The Wanderers Stadium will be painted pink when South Africa host England for the popular annual Momentum One-Day International fixture, which will be played on 9 February next year.

Cricket South Africa (CSA), together with sponsors Momentum and the Central Gauteng Lions (CGL), have announced a series of events that will be played out around the ninth edition of #PinkDay – one of the highlights of the country’s sporting calendar.