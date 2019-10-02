JOHANNESBURG – The Wanderers Stadium will be painted pink when South Africa host England for the popular annual Momentum One-Day International fixture, which will be played on 9 February next year.
Cricket South Africa (CSA), together with sponsors Momentum and the Central Gauteng Lions (CGL), have announced a series of events that will be played out around the ninth edition of #PinkDay – one of the highlights of the country’s sporting calendar.
A friendly reminder to England that we’ve only lost 1 PINK DAY ODI since 2011 so they can come with their World Cup trophy and Barmy Army and we will come with our team and a nation in PINK and see who wins this one 💪🏾 #PitchUpInPink #ProteaFire pic.twitter.com/NNWFo2nzO9— Cricket South Africa (@OfficialCSA) October 1, 2019