The Proteas will play in the Pink Day ODI next Febuary. Photo: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

JOHANNESBURG – The Wanderers Stadium will be painted pink when South Africa host England for the popular annual Momentum One-Day International fixture, which will be played on 9 February next year.

Cricket South Africa (CSA), together with sponsors Momentum and the Central Gauteng Lions (CGL), have announced a series of events that will be played out around the ninth edition of #PinkDay – one of the highlights of the country’s sporting calendar.

All proceeds raised will go towards the Breast Care Unit at the Charlotte Maxeke Academic Hospital in Johannesburg.

The initiative has been held annually to create awareness regarding breast cancer. The 2019/20 build-up begins as soon as next week through the #PitchUpInPink Mondays with various prize giveaways planned for any member of society who gets involved.

Over R1-million was raised from the last #PinkDay and over R5-million in the past five years. 

African News Agency (ANA)